Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s previous close.

BROS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.27.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.72.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,283,589.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,622.80. This represents a 71.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,452,837.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,926.13. This trade represents a 24.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 560,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,040,697. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $224,461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after buying an additional 181,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 38.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 58,623 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

