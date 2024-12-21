Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.75. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 3,392,452 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Federal Home Loan Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

