Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.78. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 5,485,446 shares changing hands.
Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.
Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Federal National Mortgage Association
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.