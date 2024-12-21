Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,514,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,352,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.