Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Position Trimmed by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 42,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 624,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,845,000 after buying an additional 77,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

FHLC stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $63.06 and a 1 year high of $74.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

