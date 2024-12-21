Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 695,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after buying an additional 90,105 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7,114.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,630,000 after purchasing an additional 52,791 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 174,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FIDU opened at $70.99 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

