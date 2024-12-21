First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.83 and traded as high as $234.85. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $234.00, with a volume of 717 shares trading hands.

First National Bank Alaska Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $741.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.82.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

First National Bank Alaska Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.65%.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.