FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 185.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,576,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth about $3,707,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 159,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 101,130 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 163,545.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,375,401.20. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $102.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $837.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

