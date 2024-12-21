Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $238,000.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLBL opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.