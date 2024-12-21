Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 291.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 554,462 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNW. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,052,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,632 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 3,395.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,780,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,167 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth about $6,850,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 49.6% in the third quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 990,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,778,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 944,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

GNW stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

