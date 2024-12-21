Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,039,690 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,204,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039,690 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $79,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth $70,844,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter valued at $61,605,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 49.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 14,331,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,358,000 after buying an additional 4,716,587 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.80, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.71. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 20th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 97,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,171,107.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,188.68. The trade was a 50.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,153 shares of company stock worth $5,390,863. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

