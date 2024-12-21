Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 105,526 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $71,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 3.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 479,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 4,036.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 245,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

ePlus stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average is $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

