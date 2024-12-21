Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,502 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 484,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $78,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,865,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Enpro by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,241,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enpro by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 4.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 309,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enpro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,410,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Enpro Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NPO opened at $173.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40 and a beta of 1.49. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.68 and a 1 year high of $197.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $21,125. This trade represents a 69.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.