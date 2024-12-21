Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,050 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.31% of ABM Industries worth $76,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,118,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in ABM Industries by 92.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 760,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 364,879 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 67.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 694,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,640,000 after purchasing an additional 278,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ABM Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $50.34 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $2,158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,229.60. This trade represents a 46.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABM

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.