Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 461,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $76,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 19.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Wix.com by 19.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX stock opened at $221.37 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $229.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 138.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.55.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.