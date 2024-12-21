Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 992,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $78,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Granite Construction by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Granite Construction by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Granite Construction by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average is $77.30. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $105.20.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

