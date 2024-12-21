Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 18,109 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of ICF International worth $73,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 353,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,299 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in ICF International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 279,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 106,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $119.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.99. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.42 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.36. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. ICF International’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Insider Activity

In other ICF International news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $249,679.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $593,293.71. This represents a 29.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Salmirs bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,019.14. This trade represents a 7.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $705,355. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

ICF International Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

