Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 18,588 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 433,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $77,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,255,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $20,046,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $15,832,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 739.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after buying an additional 96,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,141,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.29.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.2 %

AutoNation stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $197.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.46.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

