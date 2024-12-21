Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 24,843 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 24,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $76,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 357.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 17.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Innospec Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $109.71 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.97 and a 12-month high of $133.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day moving average of $116.96.
Innospec Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.
Insider Transactions at Innospec
In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $127,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,721.76. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Innospec
About Innospec
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innospec
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.