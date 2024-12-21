Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,842,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $79,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter worth $369,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of News by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 109,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of News by 82.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in News by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,069,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after buying an additional 295,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

News stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

