Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $75,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,356,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,039,000 after buying an additional 27,254 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after acquiring an additional 127,240 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,022,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 767,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,685 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $5,547,344.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,603.68. This represents a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 9,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $1,008,392.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,575.73. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,102. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average of $102.54. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.