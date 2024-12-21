Geode Capital Management LLC Has $71.12 Million Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,710 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $71,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,743,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth $21,635,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth $15,475,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after acquiring an additional 512,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,281,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATMU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 134.28%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

