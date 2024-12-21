Geode Capital Management LLC Has $74.64 Million Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.21% of CBIZ worth $74,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in CBIZ by 960.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in CBIZ by 22.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 332,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,754 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 205.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE CBZ opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $86.36.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.