Geode Capital Management LLC Has $76.83 Million Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,794,981 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $76,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Archrock in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Archrock by 10.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 87.1% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 24,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $27.05.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $292.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

