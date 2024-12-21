Geode Capital Management LLC Has $78.71 Million Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of NMI worth $78,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 135.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 1.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in NMI by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

NMIH opened at $36.54 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

