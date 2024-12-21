Geode Capital Management LLC Has $79.11 Million Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,023,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Macy’s worth $79,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in M. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,489,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,476 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Macy’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,374,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 18.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,704,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,333,000 after acquiring an additional 747,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,611,000 after acquiring an additional 195,880 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,539.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,534,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Macy’s Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of M opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.10. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 116.95%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.