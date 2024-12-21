Geode Capital Management LLC Has $81.15 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.73% of Diodes worth $81,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,744,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,782,000 after purchasing an additional 988,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,785,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,769,000 after buying an additional 947,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,913,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,620,000 after buying an additional 141,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Diodes by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,457,000 after buying an additional 129,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,791,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Diodes Price Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.93. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

