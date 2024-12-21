Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $80,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 43,933 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $934,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.