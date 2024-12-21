Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 870,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $73,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 445.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Atkore by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 829.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, Director Jeri L. Isbell sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $315,282.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,757.55. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,924 shares of company stock worth $1,614,975. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Atkore Trading Up 0.8 %

ATKR opened at $83.40 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.33.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $788.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.49 million. Atkore had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

