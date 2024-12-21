Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 100,761 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,283,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,761 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $80,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.8% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 100.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $52,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,440.38. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $96,558.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,226. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,508 shares of company stock valued at $248,113. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.85. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $753.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

