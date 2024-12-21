Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of SiTime worth $75,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 67.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Activity at SiTime

In related news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,535. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,196 shares in the company, valued at $15,515,280. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,270 shares of company stock worth $7,202,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SiTime from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SITM

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $216.65 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $268.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.86.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 53.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.