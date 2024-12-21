Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 12,092 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,092 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Harley-Davidson worth $80,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 162,899 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 50,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 30,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at $570,405.75. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

