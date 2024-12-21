GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

