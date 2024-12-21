Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $73,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,725,000 after acquiring an additional 141,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 850,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 756,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,197,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.8 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $160.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $173.37.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

