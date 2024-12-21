HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DINO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.20. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $168,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,364.79. This represents a 6.76 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $628,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in HF Sinclair by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

