HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 367.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 50.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 73,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $73.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Victory Capital from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

