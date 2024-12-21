HighTower Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth $203,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 31.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 38.1% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of THS stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

