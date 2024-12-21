HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,033 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,070,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,192,000 after buying an additional 3,410,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 191.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,281,000 after acquiring an additional 509,700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 379,726 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 6,694.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 330,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 1,048,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 242,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Symbotic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Symbotic from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of SYM opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -399.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $57.16.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.24 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $660,896.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,188 shares in the company, valued at $990,084.48. This represents a 40.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $125,383.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,183.44. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,745 shares of company stock worth $3,261,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.