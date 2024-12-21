IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,438 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,635,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,297,000 after buying an additional 1,365,570 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,162,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,356 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 136.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 561,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,317,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,112,000 after buying an additional 443,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $25.61 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.79.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

