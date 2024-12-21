Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.95. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 776 shares trading hands.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a market cap of $77.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.20.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

