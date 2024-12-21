Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 357.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 323.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2,699.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 58.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 46.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Innospec Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.96. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.97 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.13 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $127,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,721.76. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

