Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.35% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at $200,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TJUL opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

