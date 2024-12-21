Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as high as C$2.36. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 37,950 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of C$112.37 million, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.99.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers core digital map products comprising digital surface model, a digital elevation model that measures the top surface of the earth and objects located on it; digital terrain model, provides a geometrically correct reference frame over which other data layers, such as aerial photography and other types of images; multi-frequency orthorectified radar imagery, offers terrain features, including roads, trees, and buildings for other mapping applications; and NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution.

