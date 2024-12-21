Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,010 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,286,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 186,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 51,082 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 368.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,252 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 169.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,407 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

