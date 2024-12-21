iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Shares of AOM stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

