iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is M&T Bank Corp’s 6th Largest Position

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $816,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $593.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $594.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $468.65 and a fifty-two week high of $612.09. The firm has a market cap of $511.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

