iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.4% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $726,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $934,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $179.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.33 and a 200 day moving average of $176.54. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

