Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 79,440 Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,440 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 3,996.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

HIGH opened at $23.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

