Jane Street Group LLC Buys 101,114 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 176.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 499.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 70.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interface by 174.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Interface

In related news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 30,000 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,112.50. This trade represents a 15.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $473,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,360.51. This represents a 10.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,175 shares of company stock worth $2,119,987. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interface Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $27.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Interface from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

