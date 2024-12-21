Jane Street Group LLC Buys 107,312 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,312 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. FMR LLC increased its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,761,000 after buying an additional 333,574 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 18.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after acquiring an additional 242,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 151.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 367,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 221,389 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $2,389,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TFPM stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.62%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

